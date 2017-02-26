Ludlow Police make five gun and counterfeit money arrests

All the suspects are being held on bail of up to $165,000

Matt Caron Published:
Ludlow Police Car

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow Police arrested five men on charges of counterfeit money, drugs, stealing guns, and multiple other charges.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News they arrested 21 year old Bryan Rae, 19 year old David Kendall, 18 year old Justin Danek, 25 year old Jordan Quiterio and 25 year old David Teixeira.

Police say all the arrests are related to crimes from last week.

All the suspects are being held on bail of up to $165,000.

Ludlow Arrests 022617

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s