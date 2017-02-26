Ludlow Police make five gun and counterfeit money arrests

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow Police arrested five men on charges of counterfeit money, drugs, stealing guns, and multiple other charges.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News they arrested 21 year old Bryan Rae, 19 year old David Kendall, 18 year old Justin Danek, 25 year old Jordan Quiterio and 25 year old David Teixeira.

Police say all the arrests are related to crimes from last week.

All the suspects are being held on bail of up to $165,000.

