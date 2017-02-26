Irish flag raised at JFK memorial in Holyoke

This is an annual ritual that heralds the start of parade activities

Sy Becker Published:
jfk-parade-honors

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Irish flag flew side by side with the stars and stripes in Holyoke on Sunday.

Gerald Healy of the Past Grand Marshals committee said, “We’re always trying to keep our culture and who we are alive, to let people know it became a thing a while ago, we should have the Irish flag flying during the month of our festivities.”

The late president John F. Kennedy plays a significant role in the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade.

The JFK award winner for exceptional citizenship will have a place of honor during the 66th annual parade Sunday, March 19th. This is an annual ritual that heralds the start of activities leading up to the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade.

