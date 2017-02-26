Fast response saves two boys, contains Chicopee house fire

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee police officer can be credited for possibly saving the lives of two boys.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News it started as a house fire just after 8 A.M. Sunday morning on Blanchwood Avenue.

Officer Bob Kalisz arrived to find the homeowner on the lawn with two small children.

He was told that two boys were still inside, so Officer Kalisz went inside, found them and brought them safely outside. He put all the kids in his police car to keep them warm.

The fire department was able to put the fire out quickly, which was contained to the bathroom.