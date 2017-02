CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are asking for your help in identifying two suspects accused of shoplifting.

The two suspects are believed to have stolen many items from the CVS Pharmacy on Memorial Drive around 3 a.m. Friday morning. Police did not specify how much the thieves stole.

If you have any information about the suspects, please call Chicopee Police Detectives at (413) 594-1730 or message them on their Facebook page.