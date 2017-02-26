Casino site approved by East Windsor Selectboard

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – A third casino in Connecticut meant to challenge MGM Springfield is one step closer to being built in East Windsor.

East Windsor’s Board of Selectmen unanimously approved an agreement with the two Native American tribes that operate Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods.

The plan is to build a $300 million dollar casino right off of Exit 44 on I-91 South. The city would re-develop the old Showcase Cinema lot.

Ultimately, the entire project would still need to be approved by state lawmakers in Connecticut, but this is a significant step forward.

Jessica Beaudet of Windosr Locks said, think that’s great, because I’d rather see the business go to a Native American tribe rather than the MGM Company.

John Tersavich of Southwick said, “There’s no sense in driving all the way down to Connecticut if you’re coming from New Hampshire or Vermont, so they might as well stop off in Springfield at MGM instead.”

East Windsor is just 20 minutes from Springfield where MGM is building a nearly 1-billion dollar casino.

The tribes predict MGM would siphon away 9,300 jobs and $703-million in revenue from Connecticut after three years.