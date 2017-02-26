Air National Guard’s commander flies final flight

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Air National Guard’s 104th fighter wing commander capped his flying career in high style in the skies over Westfield on Friday.

Within seconds Colonel Keefe would be 18-thousand feet high for the last time aboard his F-15 Eagle fighter jet. It’s known as the “fini-flight;” the final flight completing a career that began in 1988.

Colonel Keefe has been commander of the 104th fighter wing since 2013, and now he’s going back to the airline industry. But not before that one final 90 minutes in the air.

According to tradition, he was doused with champagne after he landed.

Colonel Keefe told 22News, “It’s definitely a bittersweet event 30 years flying. It’s been a great opportunity, I’ve been very blessed I’ve gotten to fly three fighters and been part of this great organization. It’s been a great time for me here.”

As soon as Colonel Keefe landed he was greeted by his dad, retired General George Keefe, himself a vice commander of the 104th at Barnes. The elder Keefe recalled a childhood moment.

Retired General George Keefe said, “He looked at me and he said ‘dad, one of these days I’m going to fly one of these’, and I said ‘good boy, you go for it.’ Well here he is, he’s been flying since 1988.”

Colonel Keefe said he’s accomplished all he set out to do. He has landed for the last time. His family takes pride in him, and so does his country at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.