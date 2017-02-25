What’s the difference between a cold and a flu?

(CNN) – Getting the common cold may sideline you from work for a bit, but it’s not the serious health risk influenza can turn into.

As both sicknesses can feel similar, it can be tough to tell the difference, but there are some signs your coughs and pains could be something more serious.

It’s the time of year many of us dread, flu season. Doctors say don’t take any chances and get yourself a flu shot to protect yourself from the virus.

The common cold is also a big pain, but does not pose the serious health risks influenza does. Both illnesses are respiratory, but are caused by different viruses.

While people with colds tend to have runny or stuffy noses, the flu comes on quicker and is more intense.

Fever is much less common with a cold than it is with the flu, so taking your temperature could be an important clue in how bad your sickness is. A cold rarely brings a fever of above 101 degrees.

Cold symptoms should go away within a few days, the flu can make you sick longer. If you’re feeling like something is seriously wrong, don’t take any chances and go see a doctor.

Special tests can be done to see if a fever and cough is the flu something that, in some cases, can result in death.

Doctors say you should especially seek medical attention if you have a pre-existing condition like asthma or heart problems.