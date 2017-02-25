West Mass. Republicans talk ‘Trump’ after conservative conference

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Conservative Political Action Conference wrapped up today just outside Washington, but there was also a Republican gathering here in western Massachusetts. 22News spoke to a spectrum of Republicans about the changing political climate surrounding President Donald Trump.

President Trump laid out his agenda to the heart of the Republican Party Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference just outside Washington. Last year Trump skipped it but this year it was a rallying point.

President Trump pointed out in his speech that “the core conviction of this movement [is] we are a nation that will put own citizens first.”

Trump continued his assault on fake news, promised to fix immigration, strengthen the military and replace Obamacare.

“We’re going to make it less expensive.”

It gave Republicans a lot to consider and talk about at the Westfield Republican Committee Lincoln Day Brunch held at the East Mountain Country Club Saturday. State Representative Jim Lyons was the keynote speaker. “Right now in Massachusetts particularly we see a lot of our values being under siege by what I call the radical left. I mean Maura Healy is trying to take away our rights to bear arms and basically the folks on Beacon Hill want to change the way we live and change some of our values and I think it’s important for us to stand up for the values that we believe in.”

Lyons said Trump is following through on the values he supported during his campaign, and it is good to see. “For many conservatives I spoke with today it is not a matter of whether you agree or disagree with President Donald Trump. He’s bringing the issues they care about to Washington.”

Westfield Senator Don Humason said, he is supportive of the President bringing critical issues to Washington, but it is really up to the people on the outcome. “He is like anyone I’ve ever seen in that office or pretty much unlike any other politician you’ve seen before. He has a style that’s all his own. Sometimes we like it sometimes we don’t but it’s not up to us. It’s really up to him.”

Conservatives now hopeful that he will deliver on his campaign tagline, to “Make America Great Again.”