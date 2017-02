AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The already award winning campus food program at UMass Amherst can add another award to their collection.

Saturday night, students won the International Student Iron Chef Competition. It’s a culinary competition against other students from colleges around the world.

UMass Director of Residential Dining Garett Distefano told 22News this is the 4th year of the event and the 3rd year that UMass has won.

This year the event was held in Toronto, Canada.