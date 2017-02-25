Strong thunderstorms the result of unusually warm weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Something you expect to see in April happened Saturday night. Strong thunderstorms rumbled through western Massachusetts, knocking out power to thousands of people in Berkshire, Franklin, and Hampshire County.

The storm produced strong winds, heavy downpours, and thunder, which is something you normally don’t see in February.

According to 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko, “This warm weather we’ve had these last few days, there’s that transition zone between that, is when we get these showers and thunderstorms.”

Unusually warm weather mixed with cold weather, which created an abnormal weather pattern. Record warm temperature brought strong winds, heavy downpours and thunderstorms to the area.

Some people were left wondering where winter is. Damion Bryce of Springfield told 22News, “Because normally we’re cold in February. February is normally a cold month, where we get a lot of snow. That’s why it’s kinda not normal.”

22News went to Westfield, where we spotted warm weather and heavy downpours in February. Normally in February we see snow at this time of the year, but Mother Nature has something else in mind. On Friday it got all the way up to 73 degrees.

Heavy rain could lead to some flooding. So if you’re out on the roads, take your time.