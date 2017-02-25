STIHL recalls over 100,000 chainsaws

(NBC) – If you’re planning to use that chainsaw in the yard over the weekend, it may be under recall.

STIHL is recalling about 100,000 “MS 461” and “MS 461 R” gas-powered chainsaws because the fuel line can leak, posing fire and burn hazards.

The company has received more than 100 reports of pinched or leaking fuel lines. No fires or injuries have been reported.

The chainsaws were sold nationwide from July 2012 through December 2016.

Consumers should stop using the product and return it to an authorized STIHL dealer for a free inspection and repair.