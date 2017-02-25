St. Louis airport could soon get booze-to-go policy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — It could soon be legal for travelers to take their booze from the bar to their gate at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis.

The House on Thursday passed a bill that changes liquor laws in airports, allowing people to order alcoholic beverages “to go” from a bar and carry them to their gates in a branded plastic cup. Travelers would not be able to take drinks onto the plane or through security.

The bill garnered bipartisan support in the House, with only 16 of 162 members voting against it. Supporters say the law would encourage more business at airports and enhance customer satisfaction. Some worry it could encourage unruly, drunken passengers.

Kansas City International Airport is unlikely to see changes because many bars at KCI are outside security checkpoints.