Springfield man suspected of late night shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are searching for a man who’s suspected of firing shots in the air outside of a home on Sherman Street in the Mason square neighborhood.

Springfield police captain Robert Strempeck told 22News, what started as an argument between a man and a woman, escalated when the man walked out of the house and reportedly fire shots in the air.

Fortunately no one was wounded. Captain Strempeck said officers found spent shell casings. The suspect they’re looking for is said to be a 22 year old man.