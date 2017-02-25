Springfield city hall flag raising celebrates Dominican culture

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The flag of the Dominican Republic flew over Springfield city hall Saturday evening. It was a salute to the small but industrious Dominican population here in western Massachusetts.

Saturday marked the 17th anniversary of the raising of the Dominican flag at Springfield city hall. The ritual was proceeded by a cultural program celebrating Dominican traditions that accompanied these families to Springfield.

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez told 22News that Latinos continue to make contributions to the city’s lifeblood. He said, “One of the greatest strengths of Springfield is diversity. We’re here to honor the Dominican Republic, we’re delighted to see the continued growth of the Dominican community becoming part of the economic success of Springfield.”

The Dominican Cultural and Sports Center organized this weekend’s tribute. A spokesman said Dominicans are a vibrant, hard working population proud of its Caribbean roots.