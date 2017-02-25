Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Berkshire County

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Berkshire County until 9PM.

Temperatures this afternoon once again were up around 70 degrees. A line of showers and thunderstorms that is moving through eastern New York will move into western Massachusetts late this afternoon and this evening.

Some storms could produce strong gusty winds around 60 mph, small hail, frequent lightning and very heavy rain. If a storm approaches your location stay indoors and away from windows.

The storms were moving northeast at around 45 mph. They should tend to weaken as they move through western Massachusetts with the strongest storms expected to effect the Berkshires.