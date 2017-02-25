Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Berkshire County

Some storms could bring strong gusty winds, very heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Adam Strzempko By Published:
tstormwatch022517

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Berkshire County until 9PM.

Temperatures this afternoon once again were up around 70 degrees. A line of showers and thunderstorms that is moving through eastern New York will move into western Massachusetts late this afternoon and this evening.

Some storms could produce strong gusty winds around 60 mph, small hail, frequent lightning and very heavy rain. If a storm approaches your location stay indoors and away from windows.

The storms were moving northeast at around 45 mph. They should tend to weaken as they move through western Massachusetts with the strongest storms expected to effect the Berkshires.

More Information:
Local Forecast Severe WX Text Alerts
Temperatures Severe WX Email Alerts
Weather News Live Area Webcams
Interactive Radar Winter Safety Checklist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s