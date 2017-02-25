Police seek clarification from Trump on marijuana rules

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said he expects states with legalized recreational pot, like Massachusetts, to be subject to more enforcement of federal marijuana laws.

This comes as police in Maine want clarification about how President Donald Trump’s administration will approach legal marijuana.

The state’s voters legalized recreational pot last year. It’s now legal to grow it at home and possess it.

Laws governing retail sale of marijuana are being hammered out in the state legislature. Marijuana is a controlled substance under federal law.