One person killed in Montague car crash

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after a serious crash in the Franklin county town of Montague Friday night.

22News spoke with Massachusetts State Police, who confirmed that one person was killed in the crash. The crash happened on Turners Falls Road around 9:30 PM Friday night.

Three cars were involved in the crash. Police have not released any more information about the victims at this time. The road was closed for hours as police tried to determine exactly what caused the crash.

22News is covering this story and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.