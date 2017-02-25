Mild weather brings high turnout at 2017 Sportsmen’s Show

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2017 Springfield Sportsmen’s Show continues throughout the weekend at the Eastern States Exposition. 22News was there to find out how the weather helped the turnout.

The Springfield Sportsmen’s Show, which is held at the Eastern States Exposition, couldn’t have landed on a better weekend. The event was far enough away from the big winter storms western Massachusetts got earlier in the month, and directly right after mild temperatures. The show includes hunting, fishing, boating, and other types of adventure recreation.

22News talked to some visitors who are ready for spring to start. Andrew, from Massachusetts, told 22News, “I’m ready for the thaw. I’m ready to start fishing. It’ll be a good time.”

Not only were the customers happy, but so were the vendors. Leading up to this weekend, temperatures were in the 60s and even the 70s on Friday, making the vendors very happy with the turnout.

Al Gag, from Al Gag’s Custom Lures, told 22News, “I see good spirits. I mean, this weather has really changed a lot of things, people are coming in, they’re excited about the season coming, and the season is going to be early. We’re going to have a good spring and a great summer. You can see this coming.”

The owner of RadFish Lures told 22News his customers, as well as himself, are extremely excited about the weather coming at a perfect time. Ralph told 22News, “I think a lot of these fishing guys and outdoors men are really excited that the weather is shaping up for them, and we could get out there a little earlier instead of waiting until the end of April. Guys like us are ‘die hards,’ we wanna be on the water.”

It might not be the 60s, but looking into next week, temperatures look to be staying above average.