Massachusetts groups to receive $350k to give legal help for veterans

BOSTON (AP) — Four Massachusetts organizations that provide legal assistance to veterans will receive $350,000 in grant funding.

Attorney General Maura Healey says her office will award two-year grants to fund legal help for veterans seeking services such as health benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare system, housing and education assistance, discharge status upgrades and veteran-specific employment.

The organizations slated to receive grant money include the Legal Services Center of Harvard Law School, Montachusett Veterans Outreach Center in Gardner, Community Legal Aid Inc. of Worcester and Veterans Legal Services of Boston.

Healey says the new grant program is expected to provide legal help to hundreds of veterans in Massachusetts.