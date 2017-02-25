Man dies after stolen minivan hits Boston bus

BOSTON (AP) — Police and transit officials say a man has died after the stolen minivan he was driving crashed into a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus.

The crash occurred Saturday morning in the Dorchester section of Boston.

Boston Officer Rachel McGuire tells the Boston Globe that police are investigating the cause of the crash. The van apparently left its lane and struck the front of the bus on the driver’s side. The name of the van’s driver has yet been released, but Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan says it appears to be a male in his 20s.

Police say the minivan was reported stolen from Quincy on Friday.

Four bus passengers and the bus driver were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.