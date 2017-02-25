Man dies after stolen minivan hits Boston bus

Police say the minivan was reported stolen from Quincy on Friday

Associated Press Published: Updated:
MBTA

BOSTON (AP) — Police and transit officials say a man has died after the stolen minivan he was driving crashed into a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus.

The crash occurred Saturday morning in the Dorchester section of Boston.

Boston Officer Rachel McGuire tells the Boston Globe that police are investigating the cause of the crash. The van apparently left its lane and struck the front of the bus on the driver’s side. The name of the van’s driver has yet been released, but Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan says it appears to be a male in his 20s.

Police say the minivan was reported stolen from Quincy on Friday.

Four bus passengers and the bus driver were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s