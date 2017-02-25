Funeral arrangements finalized for soldier from Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Funeral arrangements have been finalized for 21 year old Private First Class Brian Odiorne.

Odiorne, who is from Ware, died in a non-combat related incident on February 20th while deployed in Iraq to fight ISIS.

22News learned Saturday night that the body of Private First Class Odiorne will fly in to Westover Air Reserve Base on Thursday. He will then be laid to rest in his hometown of Ware with a wake on Friday at the Charbonneau Funeral Home and with funeral services Saturday at All Saints Church, followed by a burial at the William’s Cemetery.

Odiorne was a decorated member of the military, and according to officials at Fort Hood, he will be posthumously awarded the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal and overseas service ribbon.

Related Coverage: