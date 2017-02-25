French leader visits Disneyland Paris for its 25th year

Hollande touted the attractiveness of the Paris resort as a tourist destination Saturday during his visit

Associated Press Published: Updated:
French President Francois Hollande, center, and Catherine Powell, right, president of Euro Disney watch apprentice cooks working as they attend a ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of Disney Land in Marne-la-Vallee, north of Paris, Saturday Feb. 25, 2017. Hollande visited Disneyland Paris as Europe's most popular tourist attraction struggles with long-running financial challenges. (Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool photo via AP)
French President Francois Hollande, center, and Catherine Powell, right, president of Euro Disney watch apprentice cooks working as they attend a ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of Disney Land in Marne-la-Vallee, north of Paris, Saturday Feb. 25, 2017. Hollande visited Disneyland Paris as Europe's most popular tourist attraction struggles with long-running financial challenges. (Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool photo via AP)

PARIS (AP) — French President Francois Hollande has used a visit to Disneyland Paris for its 25th anniversary to push back at U.S. President Donald Trump for insulting the City of Light.

Hollande touted the attractiveness of the Paris resort as a tourist destination Saturday during his visit. Without mentioning Trump’s name, he said “I may send a special ticket to one of them, so that he at least comes to Euro Disney and understands what France is.”

On Friday, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also used Disney to push back on Trump’s comments that a friend of his no longer comes to the city as “Paris is no longer Paris.”

Hidalgo tweeted a photo of herself alongside Mickey and Minnie Mouse with Trump’s twitter handle to celebrate the dynamism of Paris.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s