Rated R

1 hour 50 minutes

Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Hardin

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – America’s kinkiest billionaire polishes his chains and leather for another round of romance in “Fifty Shades Darker,” the sequel to “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

Just like its predecessor, “Fifty Shades Darker” is immediately in the running for the worst movie of the year. Dakota Johnson just won’t be chained down to her ardent pervert, so she set down some strict limits. They will do only what she’s comfortable with, in other words, a vanilla relationship.

You won’t be at all comfortable with the melodramatic twists and turns setting the stage for the second sequel this time next year. Jamie Dornan’s lightweight acting is apparently no impediment to being sought after by so many women.

Dakota can be so understanding. She knows all about punishment. There’s no shortage of unintentional laughter when she discovers, much to her embarrassment, he just can’t control his passion in elevators, or any other place for that matter.

He can’t help himself, and neither can “Fifty Shades Darker” prevent itself from getting more and more ludicrous by the moment.

Not only is the acting dreadful, but the characters are so one dimensional. “Fifty shades Darker” goes out of its way to embarrass itself. What more can I say, except give this clinker a well-deserved 1 star.

To think, they’ll be rolling out the whips and chains next year to inflict more pain on the audience.