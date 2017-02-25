February storm knocks out power to thousands

As of about 8:30pm Saturday night there were few reports of damage

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The strong storms that came through western Massachusetts knocked out power to many residents.

Eversource crews have been busy all night restoring power to more than 4,000 customers. The outages are spread out across the Berkshires, Hampshire and Franklin Counties.

Click here to view a map of the outages

The most severe outage was in Hatfield, where about 64% of the town was in the dark at around 8:00pm. There were also significant outages in Conway, Otis, Ashfield and Sandisfield.

