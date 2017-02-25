Casino to challenge MGM approved by East Windsor Selectboard

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) — A third casino in Connecticut meant to challenge MGM Springfield is one step closer to being located in East Windsor.

On Saturday afternoon, East Windsor’s Board of Selectmen unanimously approved an agreement with the two Native American tribes that operate Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods.

The plan is to build a $300-million casino right off of Exit 44 on I-91 South. They would re-develop the old Showcase Cinema lot.

Ultimately, the entire project would still need to be approved by state lawmakers in Connecticut, but it’s a significant step forward. East Windsor is just 20 minutes from Springfield where MGM is building a nearly $1-billion casino.

Under the agreement, East Windsor would get $3-million up front and annual payments that could total nearly $8-million. The Connecticut tribes, who are also considering Windsor Locks as a location, predict MGM would siphon away 9,300 jobs and $703-million in revenue from Connecticut after three years. The tribes say an official announcement on their final site selection is coming within days.