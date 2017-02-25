Drug-laced cookies send students to the hospital

(CNN) – What happened during lunchtime at Hoover high school quickly spread among parents by the time it was after school.

Henry Michael Guerra, a grandfather of one of the students, said, “She indicated there was an incident on campus cookies were being handled out laced.”

Fresno police say the cookies may have contained a mixture of drugs. Seven students ended up sick with all of them being freshmen. Officers say symptoms ranged from dizziness to stomach pain.

Kayla Hall, a student at the high school, said, “I woke her up and was like, ‘are you okay?’ she didn’t look okay, her eyes was pretty low. She looked like she was on something because I’ve been hearing about it.”

One of the freshmen had to go to the hospital and police quickly found the culprit responsible. Students say those who ate the cookies knew what they were getting themselves into.

“A lot of people were like, ‘oh, they’re selling it, oh, he’s selling it,'” said Hall.

Fresno unified sent the following statement after the incident, saying they’re “taking this incident extremely seriously and appreciates the students who came forward to report the incident to staff.”

Guerra says it’s a mistake his granddaughters here won’t be making.

“They’re not aware of the consequences of their innocent fun games. And it can be a catastrophe when they lace something of that nature,” said Guerra.

“It’s so immature because they think it’s funny to bring edibles to school and it’s not,” Hall said.

It’s a prank that has real health consequences for some and now a serious punishment for the student responsible.