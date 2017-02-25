Cubans & Americans find common ground in the ring

(CNN) – Although divided by politics, Cubans and Americans are united in the ring by their passion for boxing.

Nine amateur boxers, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, took a trip to Cuba this week to fight and make friends with young Cuban fighters. The rare tournament was a result of President Barack Obama’s policy of engagement with Cuba.

However, President Donald Trump has promised a tougher line on the communist run island, which could make future exchanges more difficult, if not impossible.

