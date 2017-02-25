Country store and service station robbed in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sometime before 4:30 Saturday morning, burglars broke into the Four Mile Country Store on Russell Road (Route 20) in Westfield.

Just down the road, there was similar break-in at the Circle K service station.

Westfield Police Sgt. Steve Dickinson told 22News that cash was taken in both burglaries. 22News has contacted owners of both businesses to find out the extent of both burglaries, but no additional information is readily available.

