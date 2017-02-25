China has spent $1 trillion in vain trying to prop up their currency

(CNN) – President Donald Trump is reigniting a simmering feud with China, and Beijing isn’t taking it lightly. Mister Trump doubled-down on claims that China artificially reduces the value of its currency. To give Chinese businesses an edge over their U.S. competitors.

Trump described Beijing as the “grand champion” of currency manipulation, but in reality, Beijing is doing the exact opposite. The country has spent $1,000,000,000 in vain trying to prop up the RMB. It’s a losing battle, as a whole generation of Chinese businessmen and women buy assets abroad, keeping downward pressure on the currency.

In a country of over a billion people, big numbers get tossed around regularly. However, this one, $1 trillon, is eye popping. That’s how much China’s central bank has spent in a fruitless effort to prop up its currency, the RMB.

Hong Kong based Fund Manager, Alvin Fan, has clients in Beijing, who were burned during the stock market crash in 2015, and are moving money abroad.

Alvin, the CEO of Oriental Patron Investment Management said, “The appetite for coming off shore was driven by heavy, heavy losses that year. So that sort of fast forwarded 5 years into a span of only 18 months maybe 2 years. Everybody wanted to come off shore because they did not want to see a devaluation of their core assets.”

John Defterios of Beijing said, “China has the biggest sovereign savings in the world, but it’s been slipping. When it dipped below $3 trillion, it’s caught the attention of the wider population.” The government is fighting what appears to be a losing battle.

There’s a whole new generation of Chinese business people like Yang Zi, owner of a small cosmetics company, who sees the world as her oyster. She proudly shows me an apartment she bought outside of Rome for over $200,000.

Yang, the CEO of Xiang Mei Cosmetics noted, “Yes, I think the previous generation save their money in banks after they earn them. Or buy an apartment here no matter how high the price is. But I think our generation is more tending to enjoy life, do something we really love.”

Partly for love, but also to make money. In the heart of London’s high-end Mayfair neighborhood, property agent Tim MacPherson says he has seen a surge of Chinese investors.

Tim, who is Head of Residential Sales at Carter Jonas said, “I think its up 75 percent year on year from 2015 and I think that driven by more awareness and more familiarity with prime central London market, so in the West End they’re very focused specifically.”

The low end of the market for this new wave of Chinese investors says MacPherson is $4,000,000 and they have flooded into commercial property as well.

The Chinese government has tightened laws to limit outbound flows, but billions of dollars have already left. This new generation of business owners, with cash on hand, want to balance out their portfolios with products ranging from bricks and mortar to private equity.

Alvin Fang noted, “The first generation was about building wealth, building assets and most have done it onshore. The new generation sees that the strength of their assets has in some ways outgrown china and are looking offshore.” Putting more pressure on the RMB and on China’s President from his U.S. counterpart to do more about it.