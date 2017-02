CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police gave Ludlow officers a hand when the Chicopee cops arrested 21 year old Bryan Rae Friday night the Chipotle restaurant on Memorial drive.

Rae had allegedly stolen four handguns from a home in Ludlow. He’s also charged in connection with the distribution of counterfeit money.

Officer Wilk said the 21 year old suspect has since been turned over to Ludlow police to face the charges there. Rae’s been charged with breaking and entering and stealing firearms.