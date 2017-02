CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A gas leak in Chicopee has forced emergency responders to close off a section of Carew Street.

The affected area is from Marguerite Street to East Main Street. Chicopee Fire and Police Departments are present while gas crews are fixing the leak, which is in a manhole.

Some nearby buildings were evacuated. Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

No word yet on how long Carew St. will be closed.