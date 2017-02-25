Activists pressing state lawmakers to back homeless programs

BOSTON (AP) — Activists are planning to head to Beacon Hill to press lawmakers to support programs for the homeless.

Advocates organizing a Statehouse lobbying day Monday want the legislators to pass a bill requiring the state to provide Emergency Assistance shelter to families with children without first requiring those families to prove they’ve already stayed somewhere that’s not meant for human habitation, such as a car or emergency room.

Another homeless “bill of rights” would ensure people experiencing homelessness have the same rights as any other resident of Massachusetts by preventing discrimination based on housing status.

Advocates are also pushing for increased funding for the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition program and maintaining the expanded eligibility that allows both families with children and individuals to have access to the program.

