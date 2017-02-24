YWCA: Pay attention to the ‘red flags’ of domestic violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Oscar Hernandez is accused of stabbing Nidia Gonzalez, the mother of his child, and her friend on Friday. Gonzalez died, the friend was in critical condition, and Oscar was arrested after an “AMBER Alert” was activated his daughter.

YWCA Domestic Violence Counselor Jessica Hernandez told 22News this is a reminder for everyone to pay attention to their friends’ behavior. She said physical marks, isolation, canceling plans, and being timid when their spouse is around, are all red flags.

Jessica said abuse takes place in every community; “We use to think of it as a family problem and it was something up to the family to fix, but it’s really a community issue. It’s a community health problem and we need to hold abusers accountable, so that we can help reduce the numbers.”

She said 1 in 4 women will be involved in an abusive relationship. You can contact the YWCA for help.