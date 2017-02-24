YWCA: Pay attention to the ‘red flags’ of domestic violence

1 in 4 women will be involved in an abusive relationship

By Published:
domestic-violence-resoures-022417br-ezp

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Oscar Hernandez is accused of stabbing Nidia Gonzalez, the mother of his child, and her friend on Friday. Gonzalez died, the friend was in critical condition, and Oscar was arrested after an “AMBER Alert” was activated his daughter.

YWCA Domestic Violence Counselor Jessica Hernandez told 22News this is a reminder for everyone to pay attention to their friends’ behavior. She said physical marks, isolation, canceling plans, and being timid when their spouse is around, are all red flags.

Related: Connecticut girl found following AMBER Alert

Jessica said abuse takes place in every community; “We use to think of it as a family problem and it was something up to the family to fix, but it’s really a community issue. It’s a community health problem and we need to hold abusers accountable, so that we can help reduce the numbers.”

She said 1 in 4 women will be involved in an abusive relationship. You can contact the YWCA for help.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s