White House denies wrongdoing in FBI, Russia discussions

(CNN) – The white house is strongly pushing back on a CNN report that found the FBI rejected a white house request to publicly knock down reporting by CNN and the New York Times, about contact between President Donald Trump’s campaign staff, and Russians known to U.S. intelligence.

Friday night the white house vehemently denied asking the FBI to deny reports of communications between the Trump campaign associates and Russians known to U.S. intelligence.

Senior administration officials insisted it only asked for the denial after a top FBI official himself volunteered that the New York Times story on those communications was inaccurate.

White house officials, who asked not to be named, outlined their timeline of events, saying the conversation happened on February 15th, after a 7:30 am meeting, led by white house Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe asked Priebus for “five minutes, alone” after the meeting ended, this according to senior administration officials, and called reports linking the Trump campaign advisors’ to Russia “total BS.”

Priebus asked McCabe, “can we do anything about it?” and whether there is something the FBI can do to “set the record straight.”

Later in separate conversations McCabe and FBI Director James Comey told Priebus, the FBI cannot comment on the reports.

Priebus then asked Comey if he can cite McCabe and Comey as “top intelligence officials” in pushing back on the story himself in TV interviews last Sunday, which he did.

Priebus said, “I’ve talked to the top levels of the intelligence community and they have assured me that that New York Times story was grossly overstated and inaccurate and totally wrong.”

The direct communications between the white house and the FBI were unusual because of decade old restrictions on such contacts concerning pending investigations.

Alberto Gonzales, Former U.S. Attorney General, said, “You don’t even want the appearance of political influence with the respect to an investigation of prosecution. That’s why the protocols are in place.”

President Trump, on Friday, ranted against the leaks that have plagued his administration making a case that reporters should only use named sources even as white house officials spoke to reporters asking not to be named.

President Trump said, “I’m against the people that make up stories and make up sources. They shouldn’t be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody’s name. Let their name be put out there. Let their name be put out. ‘A source says that Donald Trump is horrible, horrible human being.’ Let them say it to my face!”

Mr. Trump also criticized the FBI directly, tweeting “the FBI is totally unable to stop the national security “leakers” that have permeated our government for a long time. They can’t even find the leakers within the FBI itself.

Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on several members of the U.S. House, and Senate. Intelligence committees said the congressional investigations are continuing into those alleged Russian contacts with the Trump campaign, despite Priebus’ assertion that there is nothing to those reports.