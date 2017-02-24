Where could the state put endangered rattlesnakes?

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The plan to put rattlesnakes at the Quabbin Reservoir has caused a lot of controversy over the past year.

The state announced they’re now reviewing other areas, including Mount Tom in Holyoke.

The Division of Fisheries and Wildlife is trying to save the timber rattlesnake species, which is endangered in Massachusetts. It’s estimated there’s only about 200 timber rattlesnakes left across the state, including on on Mt. Tom and in the Blue Hills.

The original plan was to try and save the species by placing snakes on Mount Zion in the middle of the Quabbin Reservoir in Belchertown. The plan was met with such strong opposition from nearby residents, that the state created a Rattlesnake Review Working Group to address their concerns.

Joseph Larson, the Chairman of Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife has told 22News, the push back is part of the reason why the board is reviewing other sites for the snakes. Larson said their plan is to look at places where the snakes already live, including parts of southern Berkshire County, the Blue Hills, which is south of Boston, and in Holyoke at Mount Tom.

During their review, the state will look for two specific things: the current habitat in which the snakes are living, and their death rate.