What is an "AMBER Alert" and why was it created?

656 children have been safely returned through “AMBER Alerts”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When a child is missing, and possibly abducted, emergency alerts are sent out to the public through broadcasts and mobile devices.

AMBER Alert” was created in 1996 in honor of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was abducted and murdered in Texas. It allows law enforcement agencies, broadcasters and transportation agencies across the country, to alert the public that a child might be in danger.

The goal is to instantly alert the community to assist in the search and safe recovery of the missing child. AMBER Alerts have a unique notification sound that gets your attention.

“AMBER Alert” uses the Emergency Alert System to air a description of the abducted child, suspected abductor and vehicle. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 656 children have been safely returned through “AMBER Alerts”.

