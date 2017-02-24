Weather detour leads to big lottery win

(CNN) – The wet weather is frustrating for some but one lucky Lodi man thanks the rain for his lottery win. After a mudslide closed a Lodi road Jason Prewett usually takes to get his lotto tickets. He went to a different liquor store and hit the storm jackpot. It was a normal Tuesday.

Jason Prewett, Lottery Winner said, “Waking up getting the kids to school”

With a small detour.

Prewett said, “Over where I live off Harney the roads closed over there”

A Lodi mudslide shut down Jason Prewett’s usual route to buy lottery tickets at AMPM. So he came here to a local liquor store.

Prewett said, “This is where I parked I went in this way I came up to the counter and got two scratchers”

It wasn’t normal Tuesday anymore.

Prewett said, “I started freaking out I was yelling at myself driving I was calling my wife”

The Lodi father of two hit the jackpot at save mart. $750,000 all thanks to the rain.

Prewett said, “I couldn’t believe it it was something else mind blowing”

Manpreet Ghuane, Save Mart Employee said, “20 minutes later he comes back and he’s like you’re my new best friend and I’m like what the heck”

A ticket with a jackpot this big has never been sold at the liquor store. A mystery crossword scratcher changed that.

That’s the one he won he’s the one that did it.

Since age 18. Prewett has been buying scratchers. Now at 35 he finally hit it big.

Prewett said, “I just had a feeling I would win someday I told that to my family and wife I said I just had a feeling someday it’ll pay off and it did.”

Prewett admits he wasn’t a fan of the wet weather.

Prewett said, “I don’t like the rain”

Now. $750,000 richer. He’s changing his tune.

Prewett said, “Rain all the time. Haha”

Jason Prewett says his family struggled financially before winning this jackpot. Now he’ll use the money to pay off bills and buy a house.