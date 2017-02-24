Warm weather brings customers looking for ice cream

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The beautiful, warm weather had people trading in their winter hot chocolate for a hot fudge sundae. 22News went to Flayvors of Cook Farm in Hadley where they normally only sell a few scoops of ice cream a day at this time of the year. They were hard at work, serving scoops and packing pints all day long.

Manager Debby Cook said the boost in business began with Thursday’s warm weather. The team was understaffed and wasn’t expecting to have a line out the door. And on Friday, customers were back, crowding the counter.

Cook says the boost in sales has only made a dent in this winter’s sales, but it’s still a pleasant surprise. She told 22News that business on Thursday “was probably two to three times as much as we would normally see for that same day.”

To put that in perspective: on an average February day the ice cream parlor goes through about six large tubs of ice cream, which is about 15 gallons. As of 2 p.m. Friday, they had gone through 20 gallons and were only half way through the work day.