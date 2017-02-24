United States homes set up underground railroad for immigrants

(CNN) – An underground network is readying homes to hide immigrants as the federal government ramps up efforts to deport undocumented immigrants. Pounding, sanding, and laying the groundwork at a secret home in Los Angeles.

“It would be 3 families that we can host here.” Pastor Ada Valiente walked through one safe house for the undocumented running from immigration officers, an underground network. “That’s what we need to do as a community.”

On the other side of Los Angeles, there’s another safe house. The name of the man who owns the home or where he lives, is not being released because of what’s at stake. He said, “It’s hard, as a Jew, not to think about both all the people who did open their doors and their homes and take risks to safeguard Jews in moments when they were vulnerable, as well as those who didn’t. We’d like to be the people who did.”

This is beyond sanctuary churches; a Colorado church is offering refuge for an undocumented woman. Federal agents don’t enter religious houses without approval under a policy put in place under Obama’s presidency. Faith leaders believe that will change under President Donald Trump. Private homes fall under fourth amendment protection and need a warrant before authorities can enter.

Reverend Zach Hoover said faith groups across Los Angeles County could hide 100 undocumented immigrants today, and that number could soon be in the thousands. Hoover said, “People will be moving into a place so that ice can’t find them. So that they can stay with their families. So they can, you know, be with their husbands. So they can avoid being detained and deported.”

The idea comes from leaders across all faiths in Los Angeles, just days after the election pledging opposition to Trump’s immigration orders. Hoover said, “we are not going to stop until we get to the place that god is calling us to!”

People who may not agree with you would look at you and say you’re simply aiding and abetting the violation of federal laws. Hoover said, “Look, I’ll speak for myself. I feel really convicted that, I answer to god at the end of the day. Like, that’s who I’m going to see when I die. And I hope we can live up to who we are.”

Pastor Valiente is clear eyed about the risk; “We’re trusting in God, that He will help us, guide us to make the right decision.”

It doesn’t mean it’s an easy choice. Homeowner said, “There’s some element of we’re entering into a territory that I don’t totally know exactly what the consequences are, but I think I know what the moral consequences are for me if we don’t act. This isn’t a moment to be standing idly by.”

The Pew Research Center estimates there are more than two million undocumented immigrants in California. For many of them their faith is the center of their families.