TV Snooping: What your tube knows

NBC's Mark Barger
Experts say some smart TVs may be storing customer data and selling to marketing companies for a profit.
(NBC News) If you are watching a smart TV, watch out! It may now be smart enough to watch you back.

Similar to internet ads that follow you while you are shopping, smart TVs can snoop on what shows you watch, what you search for, or even your daily television patterns.

“The TVs are tracking what you watch, they’re compiling a lot of this data and then they’re sending it on to data brokers who in turn sell it to marketers,” said Consumer Report’s Jim Willcox.

Experts recommend that you actually read that wordy privacy policy that comes with the TV, and search through your TV’s settings for anything that looks like it might relate to collecting data.

