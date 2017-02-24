The number of homeless families in MA has increased significantly

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the past 9 years the number of families in need of shelter here in Massachusetts has more than doubled, according to a report by the Boston Foundation.

They said more than 33,000 families, accounting for more than 100,000 individuals, have spent at least one night in a homeless shelter since 2008 in Massachusetts.

Bill Miller of friends of the homeless told 22News even though they only take in adults it’s a trend they’ve also noticed.

“The family study was over a ten year period, when we look back 10 years ago we were averaging about 80 people a night 10 years ago. Now we’ve had many nights where we’ve had 180 people or more and so the numbers have grown over the years even though we’re focused on housing and moving people into housing a quickly as possible,” said Bill Miller.

In Massachusetts families who are in need of housing are guaranteed shelter. The report said children account for 60 percent of the 13,000 individuals who experience family homelessness on a given day.

“The economy kind of set us up for this situation I’m just shocked that we weren’t prepared for it since statistically it makes sense that we have to many homeless people. It’ completely ridiculous that we have so many people sleeping outside and so many families living at hotels and various homeless shelters,” said Geneva Ledbetternaguire of Florence.

Massachusetts and New York are the only states where families make up more than half the homeless population.