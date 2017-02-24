The man some call “President Bannon”

(CNN) – He’s been called everything from President Donald Trump’s brain to “President Bannon”. On Thursday, this man of mystery stepped into the limelight to answer questions at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

The man SNL portrayed as the Grim Reaper wasn’t so grim as he made a rare public appearance. Steve Bannon, White House Chief Strategist, said, “I can run a little hot on occasions…”

You may have never heard his voice before, but you’ve probably seen cartoons of him holding President Trump on his lap, whispering in the President’s ear, being the master puppeteer.

“President Bannon” has his own parody twitter account, tweeting comments like, “Day 33. Donald trump still believes he is the president.”

There are “Impeach President Bannon” t-shirts and even a New York Times editorial called him “president?” The Late Show showed Bannon tucking in President Trump, but in person, the only thing Bannon flicked was the press.

Does the actual President mind all the talk of “President Bannon”?

Former Obama advisor David Axelrod compared Bannon and Reince Priebus to a song and dance team as they got touchy feely. Perhaps to dispel rumors of turf battles. This was like Bannon’s coming out. “You know Steve you’re a really likable guy. You should do this more often.”

Get out a little more, from under that mask SNL put you under.