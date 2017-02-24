Temperatures in western Mass. made it feel more like May than February

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People across western Massachusetts were outside enjoying the unusually warm temperatures on Friday.

“73 degrees, it’s amazing, it really is,” said Lois Santillo of Agawam. “Oh my god, this is our second day here walking, walking as much as you can after work. After working all day.”

22News went to Forest Park in Springfield, where we spotted plenty of joggers, dog walkers and just people soaking up the sun. Friday’s high temperatures in the low 70’s is normal for late May, but it was like Memorial Day weather in February.

The sun melted the snow piles from three February snow storms that dumped as much as two feet of snow on parts of western Massachusetts. Spring is less than 4 weeks away, and the warm temperatures has some hoping it’ll be an early spring.

However, not everyone is convinced that winter is behind us. Ricky Squire of Springfield told 22News, “Yeah, it’s still New England, you know? We always get a surprise out here. And I think that’s what it’s going to be. I’m sure we’ll get one more storm, but we’re enjoying it while we got it.”

Ricky doesn’t think we’ve seen the last of the snow this winter; “Just a dusting or something, I don’t think anything serious. “

22News Meteorologist Brian Lapis said western Massachusetts set a new record high temperature for this date, and for February. Make sure to follow the 22News Storm Team for the latest forecast and temperatures.