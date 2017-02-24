“Survivor Journeys” offers help for those battling cancer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – “When you’re a cancer survivor, there are many times when you’re surrounded by people but you feel alone.” That’s why Dr. Jay Burton, a cancer survivor himself, created “Survivor Journeys.”

It’s a nonprofit that offers cancer-specific support groups, and soon, a mentorship program. Dr. Burton told 22News, “You feel that there’s someone who can pick you up, who’s been there where you’ve been and can help you through it.”

This one-on-one program aims to provide those battling cancer with a way to get the emotional and social support they can’t get inside the hospital room. It also helps cancer survivors give back. “The person who does the mentoring gets a whole lot of out this, as well as the person who’s being mentored,” said Dr. Burton.

Mentorships also provide an option for someone who might not feel comfortable in a support group setting.

Dr. Burton is launching his mentoring program on March 25th with a free breakfast at Baystate Medical Center. Here is the information about participating in “Survivor Journeys” mentorships and the free breakfast.