“Stronger than Pride” exhibit depicts African-American experience

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An artist’s impression of the African-American experience is on display this Black History month at Tower Square.

Curator of the Art for the Soul Gallery Rosemary Tracy Wood has been attracting visitors with paintings that are having an impact on western Massachusetts’ African American community.

“The name of the exhibition is ‘Stronger than Pride,’ and this is the work of Larry ‘Poncho’ Brown, a very, very renowned African-American artist,” Wood said.

“I grew up around it in Brooklyn, New York. Everybody experiences themselves in a different way, so as to come here and see this, I can see people expressing themselves in different ways. It brought me here,” Hassan Reid of Springfield said.

The exhibit will be on display past the end of Black History Month, and will be there through March 23 on the second floor of Tower Square, across from the food court.