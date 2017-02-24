Springfield Thunderbirds win their 4th consecutive game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds managed to capitalize on their three-game winning streak over the weekend, beating the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5 to 3 on Friday night. It was a franchise record.

Despite an otherwise rocky season, one fan is hoping the steak continues. William Remillard of Springfield told 22News, “A win! That’s what we want! We want a win, baby; right? That’s what we’re here for!”

The Thunderbirds were coming off their best weekend in franchise history last week, completing their first ever three-game, three-night sweep. They will play the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday at the MassMutual Center at 7:05 p.m.

That's the end of the game! T-Birds take the win over the Phantoms 5-3 — Springfield T-Birds (@thunderbirdsahl) February 25, 2017