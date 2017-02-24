Springfield Police looking for man who fired shots in domestic incident

A man walked out of the house and fired a gun

sherman-street-shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police were investigating a domestic incident, Friday night, involving gunfire. Police converged on a house on Sherman Street just after 7:00 p.m.

Springfield Police Captain Robert Strempek told 22News a man and a woman were arguing, and the man walked out of the house and fired a couple of shots in the air; “He was trying to intimidate her.”

No one was hurt. Police found two spent shell casings, and were looking for a 22-year-old man who rode away on a dirt bike.

