Snowboarder hoisted to safety

(KCRA) After veering off course and heading into an out-of-bounds ski area, a 32-year-old snowboarder spend the night on California’s Heavenly Mountain before he was rescued the next morning.

Aarin Yu, of Los Angeles, said he got separated from his friends late Tuesday afternoon as a snowstorm hit the mountain.

He got stuck in powder up to his chest in an unfamiliar area and was unable to make a call on his cellphone due to poor reception.

“It was very strong winds, the snow was blowing,” Yu said. “I think I had just veered off course and didn’t realize where I was on the mountain.”

