Report: Number of homeless families seeking shelter doubles

BOSTON (AP) — A new report says the number of families who sought shelter in Massachusetts more than doubled in the past nine years.

The report released by the Boston Foundation on Thursday says more than 33,000 families, accounting for more than 100,000 individuals, have spent at least one night in a homeless shelter since 2008.

The report says children account for 60 percent of the 13,000 individuals who experience family homelessness on a given day. More than half of homeless families are white, 40 percent are Hispanic and 37 percent are black.

Massachusetts and New York are the only states where families make up more than half the homeless population.

Homeless families with children are guaranteed shelter in Massachusetts.