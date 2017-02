MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police blocked off Turners Falls Road in Montague, Friday night, because of a serious three-car crash. The accident happened at about 9:30 p.m.

The Turners Falls Police Dispatcher told 22News the road between Turners Falls and Montague would be closed for several hours while emergency responders help the victims, and investigate the crash.

